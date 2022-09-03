3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

New neighborhood, right across the street from Rudder High - almost new home ready for immediate lease. Home boasts sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen that includes Soft close cabinetry and a stylish backsplash. Split floor plan with two bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry on one side and large master ensuite with massive shower and an oversized walk-in closet on the other. Smart home bonuses include Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell, smart lighting, and a smart door lock. Fridge, washer, and dryer convey.