 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

New neighborhood, right across the street from Rudder High - almost new home ready for immediate lease. Home boasts sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen that includes Soft close cabinetry and a stylish backsplash. Split floor plan with two bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry on one side and large master ensuite with massive shower and an oversized walk-in closet on the other. Smart home bonuses include Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell, smart lighting, and a smart door lock. Fridge, washer, and dryer convey.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert