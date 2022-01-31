 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $199,900

WOW! Come over to Symphony Park and check out this Joe Courtney beauty in immaculate condition! The home features faux-wood tile throughout the living areas, NO CARPET! Fresh paint with a 2022 look and feel! The kitchen features an extended counter for an eating bar, Quartz countertops, new cabinetry, and sleek appliances! The Master Bedroom boasts added sliding glass door and upgraded shower. The home also has four-sided gutters and a one-car garage opener. Roof replaced in April 2021!

