HOME SWEET HOME... The only thing this charming and immaculate 3BR 2 Bath home is missing is YOU! Beautifully remodeled and updated inside and out. Enjoy the fresh air on the inviting screened-in front porch, or invite your friends and family in to the welcoming living room with its fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The beautiful, open dining room and kitchen feature a gorgeous color palate with its glass-tile backsplash and granite countertops and a new gas range. There is plenty of room for everyone with three beautifully appointed bathrooms and comfy bedrooms. The laundry/utility room is conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen and has its own separate entrance leading outdoors to the driveway. The sweet back yard boasts a small storage shed and a good ol' fashioned clothes line to get those sheets perfectly crisp in the fresh breeze! You will feel right at home with this perfect mix of cozy charm with a fresh, modern twist!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $195,000
