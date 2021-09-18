3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $194,500

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath new builder home presented by Blackrock Builders, has an open living, dining, kitchen feature that provides enough space for family gatherings and provides lots of natural light. This plan features vinyl plank in entry, kitchen, bath areas and utility, with carpet in the living room, bedrooms and hallways. Kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, chrome plumbing fixtures throughout. Spacious size backyard. Check out this new subdivision, Close to downtown Bryan, restaurants, shopping and only minutes away from Blinn, and Texas A&M University. Photos of the interior are of the same floor plan previously built, but will have different interior finishes. Call listing agent for more details.