 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $189,900

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, AUGUST 14, 1 PM to 4 PM! WOW! This adorable three-bedroom bungalow-style home is practically new at just one year old! NO HOA! Striking and eye-catching navy and white exterior with parking up front! Open concept living space with easy-to-maintain vinyl plank laminate flooring. Cheerful kitchen with window over sink, stainless appliances, subway backsplash, and large island with convenient eating bar! Laundry room is inside, just off the kitchen. Split bedroom floorplan. Large windows throughout. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Outside, enjoy relaxing on your covered porch. Small yard perfect for pets! Wonderful property for first-time home buyers, investors, AirBNB hosts, or Aggie parents! Schedule your private tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert