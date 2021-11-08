 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $189,900

Charming 1950s home located minutes from Texas A&M! With an updated kitchen, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace, real hardwood floors, and situated on an oversized lot with mature trees, this home is ready for its new owners. Call today for your private tour.

