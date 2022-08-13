3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $189,900

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, AUGUST 14, 1 PM to 4 PM! WOW! This adorable three-bedroom bungalow-style home is practically new at just one year old! NO HOA! Striking and eye-catching navy and white exterior with parking up front! Open concept living space with easy-to-maintain vinyl plank laminate flooring. Cheerful kitchen with window over sink, stainless appliances, subway backsplash, and large island with convenient eating bar! Laundry room is inside, just off the kitchen. Split bedroom floorplan. Large windows throughout. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Outside, enjoy relaxing on your covered porch. Small yard great for pets! Wonderful property for first-time home buyers, investors, AirBNB hosts, or Aggie parents! Schedule your private tour today!