Great house in Bryan is move in ready! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath adorable patio home is in a prime location. Exterior is Austin Chalk Limestone with hardi-siding, great landscaping, and nice shade tree in the front. Open floor plan with the kitchen area that leads to the family room. Kitchen has an electric range and refrigerator to convey with the sale of the house. Master has new flooring with day/night shades. Roof is only two months old! Several other updates to the house. Tile floor throughout. Utility room is conveniently located in the hall area. There is a small side and back yard. No HOA. For additional information, give us a call to see this great home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan-College Station businessman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested earlier this week on 30 counts of chil…
Brazos County health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths and 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 152 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Faculty and students in Texas A&M’s chemistry department have developed a compound that has shown promise in treating COVID-19.
Bryan police have identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday as 58-year-old Carey Small of Bryan.
Brand new clothes and shoes filled Texas A&M junior Jake Worrell’s Academy Sports + Outdoors shopping cart Wednesday morning — all were gi…
On the one-year anniversary of a plane crash that nearly killed him, Luke Armstrong is returning to Texas A&M for his last semester of classes.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day. While the Trump de…
The Aggies will return to Kyle Field on Saturday, and with the first game of the season comes traffic and a return of tailgating.