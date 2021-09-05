3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $189,000

Great house in Bryan is move in ready! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath adorable patio home is in a prime location. Exterior is Austin Chalk Limestone with hardi-siding, great landscaping, and nice shade tree in the front. Open floor plan with the kitchen area that leads to the family room. Kitchen has an electric range and refrigerator to convey with the sale of the house. Master has new flooring with day/night shades. Roof is only two months old! Several other updates to the house. Tile floor throughout. Utility room is conveniently located in the hall area. There is a small side and back yard. No HOA. For additional information, give us a call to see this great home!