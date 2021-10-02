 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000

Super cute 3 year old home in Bryan! 3 BD / 2 BA in excellent, "like new" condition! Vinyl wood plank floors throughout, split bedroom plan. Kitchen features open concept eating area, painted white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Large master suite with storage cabinets, tile surround tub/shower, and walk-in closets. Privacy fenced yard. 2 car paved parking pad!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert