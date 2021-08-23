This charmer is ready for you to move in and call home! Situated on an extra large fenced corner lot, with double gate access, you have tons of room to spread out! The extra living area, study or bonus room will give you all you need to feel settled right in! With 3 very spacious bedrooms, lots of counter space in the updated kitchen with granite counters and recent appliances, and a large dining area that opens up to your second living area, the spacious floor plan offers SO much room to spread out! The main living area also offers a wonderful large window that gives you just the right amount of natural sunlight! This 3/1.5 home in Central Bryan is near TAMU, Bryan’s new Super Park, shopping, restaurants, schools and medical facilities. Easy, convenient and move in ready! What more could you ask for?
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $185,000
