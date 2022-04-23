 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $184,900

This lovely 2021 home is move in ready & waiting for it’s new owner. Open concept, spacious rooms and natural light through out make this home very inviting. Located on a large lot with plenty of parking & a new carport. Sitting on 2 lots for the price Of one. Come tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert