3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $180,000

Come see this cute house located on a quiet street! This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is an ideal simple fixer-upper for a first time project. A new roof was recently installed! With great bones and cozy layout, the potential is unlimited! Because this home has quick access to Hwy 6 and to Historic Downtown Bryan, you can get anywhere around town with ease. The Kitchen has beautiful granite, and this home has bonuses like gas heating and a gas water heater, a lovely deck in the backyard, and an attached 2 car garage. Call today and schedule your showing so you can brainstorm updates for making this house into your own home.