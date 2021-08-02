3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $180,000

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath is situated close the St. Joseph Hospital, Blinn College and the A&M Bus Route #12 Reveille. The stop is a waypoint that is located on Broadmoor West and Broadmoor East (Corner of E 29th Street and Broadmoor). The A/C has been replaced within the year and the roof is scheduled to be replaced once the material arrive. The townhome is freshly painted and clean. The outdoor area between the garage and the townhome has a covered walkway, porch and a space for a small garden.