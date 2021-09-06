This charmer is ready for you to move in and call home! Situated on an extra large fenced corner lot, with double gate access, you have tons of room to spread out! The extra living area, study or bonus room will give you all you need to feel settled right in! With 3 very spacious bedrooms, lots of counter space in the updated kitchen with granite counters and recent appliances, and a large dining area that opens up to your second living area, the spacious floor plan offers SO much room to spread out! The main living area also offers a wonderful large window that gives you just the right amount of natural sunlight! This 3/1.5 home in Central Bryan is near TAMU, Bryan’s new Super Park, shopping, restaurants, schools and medical facilities. Easy, convenient and move in ready! What more could you ask for?
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $179,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan-College Station businessman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested earlier this week on 30 counts of chil…
Brazos County health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths and 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 152 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Brand new clothes and shoes filled Texas A&M junior Jake Worrell’s Academy Sports + Outdoors shopping cart Wednesday morning — all were gi…
Bryan police detectives arrested a 47-year-old Friday after connecting him to a burglary at his former workplace.
The Aggies will return to Kyle Field on Saturday, and with the first game of the season comes traffic and a return of tailgating.
OFFENSE: B
Re-creating an iconic moment: Kyle Field honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Red, White and Blue Out
Fans at Kyle Field traded maroon for red, white and blue during Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Kent State on Saturday night to re-cre…
Brazos County health officials confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 positivity rate from the Texas A&M community looks fine so far to Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman, but he noted that a l…