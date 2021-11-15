 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $174,900

Check out this beautiful home ASAP! The home is near multiple new and amazing restaurants, grocery stores, cosmetic, Walmart, Krogers, etc. It also could not have any better access to the Hwy. The home is in a secluded/hidden neighborhood, with a quiet environment, friendly neighbors, and community surveillance. The home is also right across the Hwy from a middle school, down the street from three high schools, and have several elementary schools in the area. Come check out your new home as it awaits for you.

