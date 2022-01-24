Clean and Cute! Welcome Home to 2907 Sweet Gum!! Don't miss this well kept 3-bedroom, 2-Bath home in Allen Forest. Home features galley kitchen with pantry, nice dining room with French Doors that lead to a spacious and private yard. Home has fresh paint and new carpet. Easy access to IH-6 (Earl Rudder Frwy) and close to shopping, entertainment and medical.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $173,000
