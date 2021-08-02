Welcome to your new home! This 3/2/2 gem situated on an oversized corner lot with beautiful oak trees is sure to please. Recent updates include vinyl plank flooring in the hallway, master and secondary bedrooms, new interior paint, updated fixtures and a newer hvac system. The floorplan flows openly from the kitchen/dining combo into the livingroom where you can easily entertain your guests. Retreat to the covered patio and large backyard while relaxing or gathering for a summertime bar-b-que. Conveniently located minutes from Highway 6, Texas Avenue, retail centers and restaurants. Make your appointment today for your private viewing!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $171,000
