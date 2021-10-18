 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $170,000

Welcome to your next home project. Sold as is. No survey. Home has good bones and potential. Phenomenal location, nice lots size and a few miles from campus & down town Bryan. Shopping, restaurants, schools , entertainment and so much more blocks away.

