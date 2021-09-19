3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $160,000

INVESTOR INVESTOR!!!! Come see this great 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath CONDO! Impressive condo with an enclosed private area both in front and in back. It has 2 living areas and lots of room that can use space in variety of ways. It has 2 car detached carport just outside the back patio/fenced yard with small grass area. 1/2 bath is downstairs for guests to use when visiting. Living room has built-in bookcases and dining room has lots of cabinets for your kitchen dishes. Very well maintained. There is NO CARPET in this condo. Front lawn care and water is provided by the HOA. Located between University & Briarcrest, you are close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Call now for your showing. Condo is lease through July 2022 at $1200 rent. Great place for investors to buy!