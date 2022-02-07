 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $159,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $159,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $159,500

Motivated seller!! This property features a manufactured home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fireplace plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors on the +/- .5 acre lot 10-12 minutes north of Bryan. It also has 800 SF attached metal building which can be used for storage or living space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert