3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $150,000

Looking for country living with all the city conveniences just minutes away? This 3 bed/2 bath manufactured home sitting on just over an acre could be your answer. There is plenty of room for outdoor gatherings, as well as enough space to grow a garden, or fence the back perimeter for a horse.

