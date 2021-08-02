 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $150,000

Calling all flippers, first time buyers and investors! This 3 bed 2 bath home (plus a 2 car garage) has been meticulously maintained and has so much to offer. The large lot abounds with mature trees that surround the home providing shade and beauty. Just behind the house you'll find a great little shop that can be an office, or a shed. Take a step inside and you'll see the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home with vinyl in the wet areas. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and leads to the formal dining room. Convenient to the area park which offers a playground, tennis and basketball court, walking/running trail, and pavilion. With a little updating, this home could be the dream home you're looking for. Come take a look, you don't want to miss this one!

