3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $100,000

Great opportunity here! Cute 3/1 bungalow located on a large 0.24 lot close to Historic Downtown Bryan! Built in 1960, this vintage home has an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. Refrigerator included! Washing machine and dryer connections located in the home's bathroom. Lots of charm and character! It won't take much to update this property and move in - or flip it for a profit! Nice paved driveway. Large outdoor storage shed with a metal roof. The very large back yard is fully fenced with crepe myrtles throughout the yard. You won't want to miss this opportunity! Call today to schedule your private tour!

