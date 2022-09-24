 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,995

  • Updated
Ready for your rental needs! Freshly painted 3/2 split floor plan in Edgewater! This home offers a lot of natural light, a large living area, spacious dining and many kitchen features to enjoy - eating bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of counter space. The large primary suite has ample room, and offers additional space for many uses! Beautiful backyard with many seating options.

