3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill. This floor plan is the Auburn which offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, Espresso cabinetry, island, and pantry. This home is a easier clean with vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas. The primary suite has a super oversized tile shower, and huge walk-in closet. Step out and enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered back patio. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,900
