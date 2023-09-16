Nice home in Edgewater featuring an open concept living, kitchen and dining. The bedrooms are in a split floor plan with the primary suite located to the rear of the home and the other two bedrooms towards the front of home. The home has granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Nice size back yard with a patio to sit and relax while enjoying a nice cool beverage. The neighborhood is in a great location close to many amenities and in close proximity to TAMU, the Health Science Center and Rellis.