3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,900

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Brand New Home in Alamosa Springs in Bryan, Texas! This charming 1-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage! Large island overlooking the dining and family rooms, you’ll love entertaining in this home! The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Retreat to the Owner’s Suite featuring a garden tub and shower, spacious walk-in closet, and tray ceiling! Enjoy the great outdoors with a sprinkler system and backyard Covered Patio!

