 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,875

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,875

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,875

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home now available for lease in the highly desired neighborhood of Siena. This 1,523 sqft home features high ceilings beautiful American Craftsman cabinetry and styling complete with upgraded fixtures and stainless steel french door refrigerator. Enjoy the oversized backyard as well as the home's great setting in a semi culdesac near multiple community amenities that include a community pool, sports and playground areas. It's easy to understand why this is one of Bryan/College Station's desired neighborhoods. Centrally located, close to schools and the convenience to area shopping and restaurants make this house a wonderful place to call home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert