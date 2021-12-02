3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,875

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home now available for lease in the highly desired neighborhood of Siena. This 1,523 sqft home features high ceilings beautiful American Craftsman cabinetry and styling complete with upgraded fixtures and stainless steel french door refrigerator. Enjoy the oversized backyard as well as the home's great setting in a semi culdesac near multiple community amenities that include a community pool, sports and playground areas. It's easy to understand why this is one of Bryan/College Station's desired neighborhoods. Centrally located, close to schools and the convenience to area shopping and restaurants make this house a wonderful place to call home.