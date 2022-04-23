 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,850

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,850

Available for Immediate Move In this ***BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN*** 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you, don't miss your opportunity to be the first to live here. This home offers a formal dining room right as you walk and you open concept living and kitchen area with a split floor plan with several storage closets. Lawncare and Refrigerator will be provided. Located in North Bryan with easy access to HWY 6, schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert