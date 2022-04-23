3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,850

Available for Immediate Move In this ***BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN*** 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you, don't miss your opportunity to be the first to live here. This home offers a formal dining room right as you walk and you open concept living and kitchen area with a split floor plan with several storage closets. Lawncare and Refrigerator will be provided. Located in North Bryan with easy access to HWY 6, schedule your showing today!