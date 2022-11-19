3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,850

Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW 1-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage in Alamosa Springs. This is a split bedroom plan. The interior features include granite countertops in the bathrooms and kitchen, shaker style cabinets, blinds, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a graden tub in the primary bathroom. Enjoy the great outdoors on the covered patio, a fenced in back yard that back up to the woods!