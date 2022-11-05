 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,800

  Updated
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Looking to live in a modern style, breathtaking townhome close to all that Downtown Bryan has to offer? This unique rental features three bedrooms, three 1/2 bath, 2 car garage with a balcony upstairs overlooking green space, and a loft that you could use as an office or study. Very open and inviting! Great entertaining space. Also available as a furnished option. With lease executed before November 15, 2022 *incentives apply.

