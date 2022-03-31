3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,750

The open inviting layout of this home provides opportunities for creating your own space. There are various updates throughout the home, its artistic appeal, and spacious living provides a comfortable atmosphere. Enjoy the warm mornings on a large patio area, looking at a beautiful, landscaped yard with fruit trees, and a separate garden area. Located only minutes from Texas A&M this home offers the convenience of two nearby parks, Century Square, restaurants, a movie theater, and retail stores. If you are looking for a move in ready home, contact your Realtor now for options that may include all furnishings.