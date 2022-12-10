3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,675

Pre-lease for later July 2023. A lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with 2-car garage house located at Edgewater sub. featured open & split floor plan, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, built in microwave, dishwater, and other appliances, and a pantry. Lots of natural light. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. Spacious master suite with walk in closet. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dinning, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Short distance to Bryan Mary Branch elementary school, Gym, Bryan Wal-Mart center, restaurants, and TAMU Riverside/RELLIS Campus.