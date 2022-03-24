3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,650

Be the first to live in this exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill. Pull into your garage with easy access with the garage door opener. This home offers a spacious living room, kitchen open to dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, and stainless appliances. The primary suite has a super-super, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry for tenants activitation. The nice size yard is easy to maintain with spinkle system. This subdivision is conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan and much more.