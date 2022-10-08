Adorable 3/2 for lease located in the heart of Bryan, close to Downtown. Spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with an oversized granite-topped island, split bedrooms for extra privacy and an exceptional primary suite with huge walk-in closet and double-sink vanities.Plenty of extras, including subway tiled tubs, undermount sinks, spacious utility, security system and an amazing backyard surrounded by large trees!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,600
