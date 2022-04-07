AVAILABLE FOR JULY 2022 MOVE IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. This renovated 3/2 home is located just a mile from A&M campus, close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and more! Enjoy the large living room, newly renovated & spacious kitchen, large bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets & large backyard! Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included. Fenced backyard with storage shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,600
