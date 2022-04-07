3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,500

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2022 PRE-LEASE! Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Allen Forest subdivision, located in a cul-de-sac. This home features new vinyl wood plank throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Updates include new paint, new flooring, reworked back yard and grass and new roof. This home has a large fenced back yard and a patio just off the living room. Pre lease today!