3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,500

Super cute recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath home on a darling street very near Blinn College, Downtown Bryan and the East Bypass. This home is like brand new and has a screened in porch for mosquito for outdoor enjoyment. Vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, brand new appliances. Storage shed is included and is perfect for storing mowers and bikes, great back yard with no neighbors right behind.

