3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,400

  Updated
Adorable 3/2 for lease located in the heart of Bryan, close to Downtown. Spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with an oversized granite-topped island, split bedrooms for extra privacy and an exceptional primary suite with huge walk-in closet and double-sink vanities.Plenty of extras, including subway tiled tubs, undermount sinks, spacious utility, security system and an amazing backyard surrounded by large trees!

