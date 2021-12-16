 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,399

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,399

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,399

Charming white picket-fenced 3/2 cottage located in the heart of Bryan's historical district surrounded by large trees. Wood floor throughout the house, carpet in the back bedroom, spacious kitchen, central air/heat. Lawn care included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert