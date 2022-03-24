3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,300

***Available for Immediate Move In*** Adorable historic home with a great fenced-in yard on a corner lot just a few blocks from Downtown Bryan with shopping, parks, and grocery stores nearby. Home comes with beautiful original hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout entire interior. Home is equipped with the fridge, new washer and dryer, spacious kitchen and living room. The garage has been enclosed with a new split unit and finished out to be used as a bedroom or it offers a great flex space!