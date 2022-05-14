3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,295,000

Escape to the country on 42+/- beautiful acres situated in Bryan just 12 miles from highway 6, perfect for cattle or 4H projects! This property features a 3bedroom/2bath, 1,755 sq. ft barndominium built in 2018 with an office space loft, custom cedar trim, stainless appliances and a wood burning stove! Take your family fishing in the larger pond, stocked with bass and perch or relax on the covered patio. In addition to the house and 2 ponds, there is a 42x30 metal shop with electricity, an attached batting cage & basketball court, a 12x12 feed room, stalls measuring 12x36, full working cattle pens measuring 36x36, and a 40X30 RV cover with 50x30 roof coverage. The property is perimeter fenced and cross fenced with 3 large pastures and 3 smaller ones. The deer feeder, deer blind, chicken coop, dog house and batting cage net will convey. Bryan ISD, BTU Electric. Offered at $1,295,000