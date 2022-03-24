You have to see this adorable property! Great location next to park and recently renovated kitchen and breakfast area. Large living area with fireplace and wet bar off kitchen and living area. Make this three-bedroom two bath home your own personal retreat. Pet friendly fenced yard and lots of charm! Make an appointment to see this today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.
The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a tornado warning for parts of Brazos County, including Bryan and College Station until 9 p…
A severe storm that moved into the area after originating near San Antonio produced confirmed tornadoes in Snook, near Texas 47 in Bryan, near…
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Bur…
Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.
Longtime former Texas A&M University professor Kerry Litzenberg, known by many students as “Dr. Litz,” died last Thursday at age 72.
Eight years after Snook High School senior Jalee Baumann started showing chickens through 4-H and FFA, her pen of broilers was named the reser…
After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, AggieCon returns for its 51st convention this weekend.