This charming Stone home is situated on 30 acres and features an amazing porches and attached garage with front and back entry. The location is remarkable for those looking for a tranquil environment coupled with city conveniences...you're just minutes from the center of town! The open living room is centered around the stone fireplace and don't miss all of the scenic view the living room windows have to offer. ! This home abounds with natural light! The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and an eating bar. Make sure to check out the flex space too! And yes it has pond a 960 sq ft. shop undergoing electrical and door installation, with 2) 12x24 bays and a 16x24 work space Additional acreage available for sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,000,000
