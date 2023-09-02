This fabulous custom-built home is located on a beautifully wooded 2 acre lot just minutes from South College Station. This open-concept, split-bedroom floor plan is designed to have a bright, functional living area, dining area, and kitchen while also benefitting from a private primary suite. Gorgeous designer selections adorn this secluded country home. Nestled under towering native oaks, this home is also shaded by a back patio and front porch, perfect for enjoying a cool iced tea with friends and family.
3 Bedroom Home in Anderson - $440,000
