3 Bedroom Home in Anderson - $425,000

This 5.7 acres of COUNTRY near College Station and located within Anderson School district is a must see. This location couldn't be better for your convenience to the city. The home itself is nestled among trees with open pasture, barn and a spring fed pond. The pond is stocked with bass and crappie for your fishing fun! What a great place to have horses or other livestock. The vaulted ceiling in the family room, with fireplace, is an inviting place to make wonderful memories. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, study and flex room. The flex room is near the dining space and could be an extension of dining or a 4th bedroom as well. The study which is located away from the living spaces would accommodate a quiet work environment. Tile and laminate flooring throughout the home. Septic was replaced approximately two years ago and HVAC approximately 5 years old according to seller. The barn has electricity and water. This type of property doesn't come available often! Make your appointment today before it is too late!

