Come explore a high-end Texas Ranch experience! Rock Lake Ranch Events includes approximately 10 acres of rolling post oak savannah with hill country style eco-friendly landscape and irrigation. Rock Lake was developed as an extraordinary events venue specializing in weddings, corporate retreats, birding tours, nature photography, workshops, retreats, and deluxe entertaining. Improvements include a house/office, cabana, fire circle, large covered pavillion, parking. Facilities can accommodate 300+ people. Located only minutes from College Station and about an hour from Northwest Houston. Has the potential and space to add a winery as well which would compliment the wedding venue. Buyer has the option to buy an additional 20 acres for $250,000 for a total of 30 acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Anderson - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…
OFFENSE: A