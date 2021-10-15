3 Bedroom Home in Anderson - $1,850,000

Come explore a high-end Texas Ranch experience! Rock Lake Ranch Events includes approximately 10 acres of rolling post oak savannah with hill country style eco-friendly landscape and irrigation. Rock Lake was developed as an extraordinary events venue specializing in weddings, corporate retreats, birding tours, nature photography, workshops, retreats, and deluxe entertaining. Improvements include a house/office, cabana, fire circle, large covered pavillion, parking. Facilities can accommodate 300+ people. Located only minutes from College Station and about an hour from Northwest Houston. Has the potential and space to add a winery as well which would compliment the wedding venue. Buyer has the option to buy an additional 20 acres for $250,000 for a total of 30 acres.