2nd A&M Pik

After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his …
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and players Zach Dang and Jaxon Edwards discuss the Cougars' loss to Aledo in 5A-I title game.
This year’s high school football playoffs have been twice as much fun for Steve Huff.
ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”
ARLINGTON — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Franklin.
For Shane and Jaydon Bellows, this season of College Station Cougar football has been special for a lot of reasons.
After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantr…
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor might want to ask the Aggie Dance Team on Sunday if any of its members played high school b…
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition.
