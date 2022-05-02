21st-ranked Aggies play UTA tonight

The Texas A&M baseball team will open an eight-game homestand against Texas-Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (27-15) have won four straight Southeastern Conference series, the last three against top 25 teams that have propelled them into all the major polls. A&M cracked the USA Today/coaches poll this week at No. 21 while it jumped eight spots in the d1baseba.com poll to 13th. A&M also has climbed to No. 10 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. A&M is 12-9 in SEC play, tied with LSU and Auburn for second place in the SEC West behind Arkansas (14-7). The Aggies already have won one more league game than it did last year when they failed to make the NCAA tournament, ending a streak of 13 straight appearances.

A&M is 11-4 against ranked teams, including 7-3 against top 10 teams. A&M’s final trio of SEC series are against unranked teams – South Carolina (22-20, 9-12), Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12) and Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14), with the first two series at home.

“We’re just trying to play the day, we’re not thinking ahead of ourselves,” A&M first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle said after Saturday’s 12-4 victory over Vanderbilt. “Like I said before, no disrespect, but this program is in no position to think about anything other than making the SEC tournament and trying to put ourselves in the best possible position with that and whatever residual effects of that there are, that’s great. But we respect the game and the opponents in this league way too much to start thinking about anything other than today.”

UTA (14-30) is 6-15 in the Sun Belt Conference, tied for next to last with Appalachian State (15-26, 6-15) in the 12-team league. The Mavericks won two of three at home against last-place Arkansas State (10-29, 5-15) over the weekend.

SEC honors Dettmer: A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer was the SEC co-pitcher of the week with South Carolina junior right-hander Noah Hall. Dettmer allowed only two hits and one run in seven innings of Thursday’s 5-1 victory at Vanderbilt. Dettmer (5-2) struck out six and walked three to earn pitcher of the week honors for the second time in three weeks. Hall threw seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over Alabama, striking out eight and walking four while allowing three hits.

Arkansas’ graduate outfielder Braydon Webb was the player of the week and teammate Brady Tygart was the freshman of the week. Webb had multiple hits in four games, going 8 for 14 with two homers and four RBIs. Tygart threw five innings of scoreless relief in back-to-back games against Ole Miss. He struck out seven in earning his sixth and seventh saves of the year.

In the polls: Tennessee (40-4) tops the polls for the sixth straight week. Behind the Vols in the USA Today/coaches poll are Oregon State (34-9), Arkansas (34-10), Oklahoma State (31-13) and Miami (32-12). D1baseball.com has Oregon State second followed by Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Virginia Tech (31-10). The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has Oregon State second followed by Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Southern Miss (34-10).