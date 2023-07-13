The Texas A&M track and field teams placed 11 men and 10 women on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Associations All-Academic teams announced Thursday.

A&M’s Julia Abell, Lamara Distin, Allyson Andress, Semira Killebrew, Bailey Goggans, Heather Abadie, Katelyn Fairchild, Lianna Davidson, Kennedy Wade and Leeah Burr made the women’s team, while Zach Davis, Chandon Chhikara, Omajuwa Etiwe, Teddy Radtke, Sam Hankins, Sam Whitmarsh, Bryce Foster, Caden Norris, Blake Harris, Jack Mann III and Landon Helms made the men’s team.

Both Aggie teams also earned team honors with the women posting a 3.347 grade-point average and the men finishing with a 3.074 GPA.

Individuals had to post a minimum GPA of 3.25 while finishing in the top 96 for an individual event or top 48 for a relay to make the All-Academic team, while the team award required 3.0 GPAs for all student-athletes on the programs’ NCAA squad list for indoor and outdoor track and field.